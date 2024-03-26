New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA has deferred the implementation of the revised flight duty norms for pilots that were to be effective from June 1, according to a senior official.

The new norms provide for more rest time for pilots and seek to alleviate pilot fatigue.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination From Jorhat LS Seat (See Pics).

The latest decision comes less than two weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airlines that the deadline for implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms will not be deferred.

The senior civil aviation ministry official on Tuesday said the revised FDTL norms have been deferred for some time to enable thorough consideration of all elements.

Also Read | Butter Chicken Row: Daryaganj Chain Moves Delhi High Court Against Alleged Defamatory Remarks by Moti Mahal Owners.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), comprising Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo, had written at least twice to the regulator seeking more time for implementation of the revised FDTL norms that were issued on January 8.

In a communication to the FIA earlier this month, the regulator said that airlines have to take all necessary steps to roll out the revised FDTL CAR with effect from June 1, 2024.

The revised norms provide for increased weekly rest time to 48 hours for pilots and limit the number of landings to two during night operations. Besides, the night hours for pilots will be extended to cover the period from midnight to 6 am whereas it was midnight to 5 am earlier.

Also, all airlines have to compulsorily submit quarterly fatigue reports, which "should follow a non-punitive and confidentiality policy".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)