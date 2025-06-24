New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): During a recent surveillance drive, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) assessed the aviation ecosystem to ensure safety and identified several critical safety lapses at airports, including Mumbai and Delhi.

The findings have prompted the aviation regulator to direct concerned operators to implement necessary corrective actions within seven days.

The DGCA's surveillance of the major airports has revealed "ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification action on the defects."

This focused safety assessment follows the issuance of an Order on June 19. Under this initiative, two teams led by the Joint Director General of DGCA conducted surveillance during the night and early morning hours, targeting key areas of aviation operations. These included flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, air traffic control (ATC), communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems, and pre-flight medical evaluations.

During the inspection, multiple instances were observed where reported defects in aircraft systems had reappeared without adequate rectification, pointing to ineffective monitoring. Several pieces of ground handling equipment, such as baggage trolleys and BFL units, were found unserviceable.

Maintenance procedures were also found lacking. In numerous cases, work orders were not followed, tool control procedures were ignored, and safety precautions outlined in the Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM) were not adhered to. Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) were found neglecting defect rectifications, and critical fault reports were not logged in technical documents. Some aircraft were found with unsecured life vests and damaged corrosion-resistant tape on wing components.

Additional deficiencies were identified at the airport level. These included faded runway centre line markings, improperly functioning green centre lights on rapid exit taxiways, and outdated obstruction limitation data--unchanged for over three years despite new construction around aerodromes.

Several vehicles were operating without speed governors in the ramp areas. As a corrective step, their Airside Vehicle Permits (AVPs) were cancelled, and the drivers' Airside Driving Permits (ADPs) were suspended.

A simulator inspection revealed mismatches with the aircraft configuration and outdated software, raising training standard concerns.

In a separate case, a domestic flight was delayed due to worn-out tyres and was released only after necessary rectification was completed.

Based on these observations, the DGCA has formally communicated the findings to all concerned operators. They have been directed to implement all necessary corrective actions within seven days to address the identified safety risks.

The DGCA emphasised that such comprehensive surveillance efforts will continue in the future to proactively identify and mitigate safety hazards in India's civil aviation ecosystem. (ANI)

