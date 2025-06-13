India News | DGCA Orders Enhanced Inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday ordered enhanced safety inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, a day after 241 people onboard died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

There are 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s in the fleet of Air India owned by Tata Group.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes that are equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.

These actions will be carried out in coordination with the DGCA regional offices concerned.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people, who were on board the plane, only one person survived.

