India News | DGP Sanctions Rs 1.90 Crore Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of Personnel Who Died in Harness

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday sanctioned Rs 1.90 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of ten Police personnel who passed away in harness.

"In order to provide help to the families of the Police personnel who have passed away in harness, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.90 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of ten such deceased Police personnel," Police media centre said in a press note.

Rs 1 lakh each was already paid to the deceased persons' families for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

The DGP has also sanctioned Rs 20.20 lakh special relief in favour of five Next of Kin (NOKs) of Special Police Officers (SPOs) who have died during the course of their engagement in the Police organisation.

Rs 4.50 lakh each have been sanctioned out of Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs in favour of four NOKs of the deceased SPO Tara Chand, SPO Krishan Chand, SPO Mushtaq Ahmed, SPO Farooq Ahamd Khan who died due to health related issues.

Rs 50,000 each was already paid to the deceased's family for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units.

While Rs 2.20 lakh have been sanctioned as special relief in favour of NoKs of deceased SPO Milap Singh who died in a road accident during the course of his engagement in the Police department.

Rs 30,000 was already paid to the deceased's family for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned unit.

Police headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards as also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses, Police media centre said. (ANI)

