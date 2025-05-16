New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee organised 'Career Guidance and Counselling Fair 2025' for Class 12 students at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib on Thursday.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood attended the event and said the government's "big effort" should be "applauded." He emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government will work together with the management committee to build the capacity of the teachers employed in the management committee's schools.

"This is a big effort. It should be applauded. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we will support the management committee in collaborating with the Delhi government for capacity building of the teachers employed in the management committee's schools", Ashish Sood told reporters.

On Tuesday, CBSE released the results of class 12th in which 88.39 per cent of students passed the examinations, which was 0.41 % more than the previous year.91 % of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94 %more than the boys. The CBSE issued a press release and informed about the development.

Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada achieved the highest passing percentage in the region, with 99.60 % of the students who appeared passing the examination. Prayagraj stood at the bottom in which around 80 percent students passed the examination.

The 10th class results were declared on Tuesday itself. A total of 93.66 % of students passed the examination, which was 0.06 % more than the previous year.95 % of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 % more than the boys.

The CBSE issued a press release and informed about the development. 22,388,27 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students passed.

Thiruvananthapuram achieved the highest passing percentage on the region basis, with 99.70 % of students passing the examination, whereas Assam's Guwahati was ranked at the bottom, with 84.14 % of students passing the examination. (ANI)

