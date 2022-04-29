Dehradun, Apr 29 (PTI) In order to ensure punctuality of its employees, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed the chief secretary to ensure total compliance with the biometric system in all its offices.

Dhami issued the instructions to S S Sandhu at a meeting on good governance.

"At a meeting on good governance, I have asked the chief secretary to operationalise the biometric system of attendance in all government offices at the earliest and ensure that employees comply with it totally," Dhami said in a tweet.

"I expect all employees to come to office on time and follow the time-table," he added.

