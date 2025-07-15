New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday and conveyed his condolences on the passing away of the latter's father, Daulal Vaishnaw.

"In New Delhi, I met the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and expressed my condolences on the passing of his revered father. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family to bear this sorrow," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Daulal Vaishnaw passed away on July 9 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, at the age of 82. He had been ailing for the past few days and was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.

A senior advocate, Daulal Vaishnaw hailed from Jeevant Kala village in Rajasthan's Pali district. Known for his simplicity, integrity, and social commitment, he was a revered figure in the legal and social circles of the region.

The public viewing was held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the family residence in Jodhpur, where thousands, including prominent leaders and citizens, had gathered to pay their respects.

The cremation took place at 5:15 p.m. at Kaga Swargashram Crematorium, Nagauri Gate, Jodhpur, where a large number of people, including family members, were present. Notable attendees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Pali Lok Sabha member PP Chaudhary, senior BJP leader Rajendra Gehlot, former minister Lumba Ram, and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Brajesh Singh, among others.

Dau Lal Vaishnaw was survived by two sons, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anand Vaishnaw, and two daughters. A prayer meeting (Uthavana) was held on July 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mahaveer Complex, Jodhpur. (ANI)

