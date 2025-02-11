New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he would give his ruling during this session on the conduct of members giving their speeches in the House and then leaving without listening to others and "showing their back".

He said this after BJP member Ghanshyam Tiwari pointed out that a member left the House immediately after delivering his speech in Parliament. Independent MP Kapil Sibal was speaking in the House on the Union Budget before he left.

The chairman said Ghanshyam Tiwari, who has a long experience of Parliamentary experience, has raised a question on whether a member can leave the House immediately after giving his speech.

"Also on whether one has to come to Parliament only to give their speech. It has also been stated that the basis of dignified conduct is to listen to others and express oneself. Democratic system can move forward only when there is freedom of expression and it is not curbed," he said.

Dhankhar further said, "Members have freedom of expression in the House which no one can question outside. After getting such a right, if one does not listen to others, leave after his speech... then you show back to everyone else is an important issue. I will give my verdict on this issue during this session."

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while appreciating Sibal's speech made a request to the senior member to be present in the House more often.

"We like to hear the senior member's intervention and they can make a huge contribution by their sheer experiences and knowledge. My only request is that you have given good suggestions and relevant points, but be present in the House more often, so that you can listen to the point of view of the government and other members also. It is good for the House," Rijiju said in the House after Sibal participated in the discussion on the Budget.

