New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned till the beginning of the next part of the Budget Session on March 13 amid pandemonium created by a joint Opposition led by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, as the chair declined the notices of several members on various issues.

The Upper House saw two adjournments -- first till 11.50 am and the second till 11 am on March 13 -- as the Opposition leaders continued their protest sloganeering in the House demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani row.

Also Read | This Case Involves the Alleged Violation of Foreign Contribution Regulations in the Kerala … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Before the first adjournment, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named several MPs and warned them for not to indulge in such acts that disrupt the proceedings of the House as several members from Opposition parties trooped into the well of the House sloganeering, the Chairman named a few of them including Raghav Chaddha, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Kumar Ketkar and Sandeep Pathak.

The ruckus started soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 am and 'Zero House' was allowed following papers were laid on the table.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Wild Tusker Tramples 59-Year-Old Woman to Death in Coimbatore.

As the Chairman declined the notices of several Opposition leaders, the members started raising slogans and many of them trooped into the well-sloganeering "JPC se Jaanch Karao" (investigate through JPC) were raised in the House. Some other slogans were also raised in the House by the Opposition members.

Amid the din, Dhankhar tried to run the House and said he "expect everyone in the House to help in running it smoothly."

"I appeal all of you that we have to maintain our conduct so that people of the country like it."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to expunging his remarks during the discussion of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, and suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil earlier.

Dhankhar objected to Kharge, saying "You are forfeiting your right. You always raise questions on a chair that it takes decisions under pressure,"

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, meanwhile, said "it is truly an insult of the House...", and requested the chair to adjourn the house for some time and warn the members.

As the ruckus continued, the Chairman adjourned the House to meet at 11.50 am after naming a few members with a warning.

The Chairman allowed the 'Question Hour' after the House again assembled at 11.50 am but he had to adjourn it till 11 am on March 13, the second part of the Budget Session, after a brief attempt to run the House amid the din. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)