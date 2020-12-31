Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) Extending his wishes for a happy and joyous new year, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a violence-free assembly election in the state with "political neutral" stance of the police and administration.

In a New Year message posted on Twitter, he also wished for a transparent and accountable administration in 2021.

"Pray West Bengal exemplify its enormously rich culture, its essence and intrinsic spinal strength to secure 2021 elections shun of violence with 'political neutral' stance of police and administration; people enjoying human rights and freedom and administration turning out to be transparent and accountable," he said.

"Pray Uniqueness and rich legacy of Bharat permeates and flourishes in the State. Oneness of Nation reflected in the Preamble of our Constitution 'WE THE PEOPLE' must guide all those who misguidedly engage in divisive refrain of 'outsider'," the message read.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of her party, the Trinamool Congress, often accuse the BJP of bringing in "outsiders" to the state ahead of the assembly polls due in April-May next year, while the saffron party has raised questions how people from other states coming here can be termed so.

The governor also took a dig at the TMC government, claiming "collapse of municipal services and administration paralysis" in Kolkata in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, and said that during "those horrifying ten days" help came from the National Disaster Response Force, Army and Odisha Fire Services.

Quoting from Rabindranath Tagore's iconic poem, he said, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high / Where knowledge is free...Let my country awake."

He also wished for a new year free from troubles, constrains and worries that plagued 2020.

"Wish and pray 2021 brings many new opportunities to all and fulfil their wishes that Pandemic Covid denied in 2020, more so to them, who were inflicted upon with unimaginable loss of life, wealth, fortune and opportunities," Dhakhar said in the message.

