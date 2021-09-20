Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Dhar Police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old man over an alleged eve-teasing of a minor girl in Kumar Godda district of Dhar.

According to the Town Inspector (TI) of Dhar, Kamal Singh Panwar, the accused was identified as Ahmed Hussain and he was arrested on the official complaint lodged by the minor girl's relatives.

"The girl has complained that the accused was passing derogatory comments to her and doing inappropriate actions outside her house," said Panwar.

"We have registered a complaint under the POSCO Act and SC, ST Act," he added.

Panwar further said that some Hindu groups had gathered outside the police station and protested against the incident.

As per the police reports, further investigation into the case is being done. (ANI)

