Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Dhar road linking Lakhanpur and Udhampur in the Darsoo area of Udhampur district has been blocked due to a massive boulder falling onto it, stranding hundreds of travellers and trucks on either side. The clearance operations are underway.

Udhampur Deputy Traffic Inspector, Javed Kataria, told ANI, "Today, around quarter to eleven, due to the ongoing series of rain and landslides, a big chunk of the mountain has fallen on the road. Due to this, the road has been completely blocked. We have informed the concerned authorities... We will call for a boulder breaker and get this place cleared. It would probably take 6 to 7 hours to clear it."

Meanwhile, a massive cloudburst on Thursday triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra, which led to the loss of more than 60 lives. Rescue operations are in full swing in the area, and the victims of the tragedy are being treated in the District Hospitals.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the deaths and said that the number of missing people was still being verified.

"Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed. After the rescue and relief operation concludes, we will inquire whether the Administration could have taken any preventive steps when the Met Department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed. The rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Administration is underway. Workers of different political parties are also working on the ground," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

Earlier today, CM Abdullah announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those severely injured in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar. The Jammu and Kashmir Government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the people who suffered minor injuries.

Moreover, the government will provide Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures from the CM's Relief Fund.

The announcement came after CM Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families. (ANI)

