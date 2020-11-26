Dharamshala (HP), Nov 26 (PTI) Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehria on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Nehria announced his COVID-19 test result on Facebook and said he has isolated himself.

"My report of COVID test has come out as positive, so I am isolating myself," the MLA said.

He also suggested that those who have come in contact with him in the past few days should get tested for COVID-19 and keep themselves under isolation.

Nehria said "this time will also pass, just deal the situations with restraint and patience".

"Happiness will return again. Himachal is a Devbhoomi, the demon of COVID-19 will not be able to stay here. Follow the guidelines issued by the government. Wear a mask and follow the rule of two yards," the BJP MLA said.

