Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Dharavi on Monday reported five fresh COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day rise after more than a month, a Mumbai civic body official said.

With this, Dharavi's cumulative case count has risen to 3,336.

The last time the densely-populated slum colony in Mumbai reported the lowest number of cases was on September 7 when it added five infections.

Dharavi reported fresh cases in double digits on most of the days in September, the official said.

Of the 3,336 cases, 2,872 patients have recovered so far, he said, adding that Dharavi has 162 active cases.

