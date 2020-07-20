Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) With 12 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the tally of cases in Dharavi slum sprawl here has reached 2,492, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Dharavi now has 147 active cases.

The BMC said 2,095 of 2,492 patients have already been discharged from hospitals.

The civic body has stopped sharing the latest death toll, if any, from Dharavi.

The slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, was hailed by the WHO a few days back for flattening the transmission curve.

