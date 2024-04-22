Angul (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan attended the historic 'Hingula Lok Mahotsav' and offered prayers at Maa Hingula temple at Talcher in Angul district, Odisha.

After attending Mahotsav, Pradhan also distributed prasad among devotees. The Mahotsav was organized by the Regional Laborers Association in Talcher.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2024: Leading Ophthalmologist Dr G Natchiar Conferred Padma Vibhushan.

"I came to Talcher today on the auspicious occasion of Hingula yatra. This is an old tradition in our area...Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha has extended their services in Talcher, I appreciate them for their good work," said Dharmendra Pradhan while interacting with the media.

"I have been associated with the Drivers' Mahasangha for a long time. Earlier, when I got to know that some penalties will be imposed on drivers, I assured them they don't need to worry till PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are in the country. On the other hand, drivers need to get more facilities like parking, rest house, educational facilities for their children, pension and I will also keep on supporting them," Pradhan said.

Also Read | Kerala: POCSO Court Sentences Man To Triple-Life Imprisonment for Raping Nine-Year-Old Daughter.

Earlier, Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Maa Dakhinakali temple and interacted with villagers and Kendu leaf pluckers at Rairakhol under the Sambalpur parliamentary constituency during his election campaign on Sunday.

Pradhan is leaving no stone unturned in his polls campaigns to ensure his and his party's victory in the polls.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting elections after a gap of 15 years. Sambalpur goes to the polls on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)