New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday wished the citizens on the eve of Diwali and hoped that the festival may bring prosperity and joy in everyone's life.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "We should all indulge in Vidya Daan. We should share knowledge with others."

Pradhan also said that the National Education Policy 2020 has given us the opportunity to focus on the spirit of sharing knowledge and expertise through an initiative called Vidyanjali.

The minister also urged people's participation during Vidyanjali in order to ensure quality education for all children across the country. (ANI)

