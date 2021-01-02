Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched Indian Oil Corp Ltd's missed-call facility for refill booking and several other consumer-centric initiatives.

The minister launched the missed-call facility for Indane refill booking and for registering a new LPG connection through a single number (8454955555) for the convenience of the consumers.

The minister talked about the "consumer-centric initiatives" of the BJP-led government in a series of tweets.

"In line with PM Narendra Modi's vision for a Digital India, these consumer-centric initiatives will make LPG refill booking and new connection registration more convenient and free of cost. This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas," Pradhan said.

He also flagged off the first batch of XP100, India's first indigenously developed 100 Octane petrol from Digboi Refinery. "The country's oldest operating refinery has joined the elite group of Mathura and Barauni refineries, which will produce this advanced version of petrol," he said.

"XP 100 was rolled out in 7 more cities today- Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi and Kolkata. Earlier in the 1st phase XP 100 was launched in 10 cities, including in Delhi. This is one more step towards our efforts to improve ease-of-living for citizens," he added.

The minister congratulated Indian Oil for developing "customer-centric, environment-friendly products and services".

"Congratulate @IndianOilcl for leading from the front in constantly innovating and developing customer-centric, environment-friendly and best in class products and services. These initiatives are reflective of the spirit of AatmaNirbharBharat," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)