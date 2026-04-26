Odisha [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday listened to and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 133rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, listening to the program live at his ancestral village Nalam in the Kaniha block of Angul district in Odisha on Sunday. While he was listening to the Radio program, he was accompanied by party leaders, karyakartas and villagers.'In my village Nalama, in the presence of our party's workers, the honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's 133rd edition of #MannKiBaat was heard. Learning about the success of our scientists in the nuclear program, the talent of girl children in mathematics, and the worldwide popularity of Indian cheese filled me with great pride," Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.

During the Mann ki baat, the Prime Minister urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Census 2027, calling it a "shared responsibility of all", and appealed to people to make the exercise a success while highlighting its digital framework and improved accessibility during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Exam: MP Police Tighten Security Across Districts To Ensure Fair and Peaceful Examination.

PM Modi's 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to the nation saw citizens from various corners addressing their questions and suggestions to the prime minister. Describing the census as the world's largest population exercise, PM Modi highlighted its digital transformation, enhanced public participation through self-enumeration, and its crucial role in strengthening governance and policy-making.

Speaking about the census, the Prime Minister said, "At present, an important campaign is going on in our country, and it is important for every Indian to know about it. This is the Census campaign, the largest census exercise in the world. Those who have gone through this process before will find this time's experience different. Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital mediums."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Found Hanging Inside Women's Washroom at Inderlok Metro Station; Police Investigation Underway.

The Prime Minister announced that a highly commendable initiative has been undertaken, and the music of Beating Retreat is available on WAVES OTT. He said this will be available on other platforms as well in future and urged people to listen to the performance and feel proud of the Armed Forces and their traditions.

He shed light on the increase in the inclusion of Indian music during the ceremony. Calling this year's ceremony memorable, PM Modi said that the Air Force, Army, Navy and Central Armed Police Forces delivered excellent performances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)