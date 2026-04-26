A grim discovery was made at the Inderlok Metro station on Saturday evening after the body of an unidentified man was found hanging inside a women's washroom. Authorities were alerted to the situation at approximately 5:30 PM following reports of a foul smell emanating from a cubicle that had been locked from the inside. Police personnel from the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Metro Police Station arrived at the scene and were forced to break open the door. Upon entry, they discovered the deceased, estimated to be around 40 years old. Preliminary findings suggest the man may have been a caretaker of the facility, as staff noted he had been missing for at least two days prior to the discovery. Delhi Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station After Jumping on Tracks; Second Incident in 5 Days.

A forensic crime team was summoned to the station to conduct an on-site inspection and gather evidence. No suicide note was immediately reported, and the exact circumstances leading to the death remain under investigation. Financial Dispute Leads to Double Suicide in Delhi: Couple Jumps in Front of Moving Train Near Palam, Police Recover Suicide Note.

The body has been moved to the mortuary at BSA Hospital, where it will be preserved for 72 hours pending identification. Police have officially initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to determine the cause of death. Metro officials are currently assisting investigators in establishing the man's identity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).