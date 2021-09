New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed the status of reopening of schools across the country with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

As Per Education Ministry, Union Education Minister also took stock of the roadmap for vaccinating all teaching and non-teaching staff in schools by the month of September.

Also Read | No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's Bond Film Is Slated to Release in India on September 30.

"Government Of India (GoI) is prioritising vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools across India to ensure a safe environment for reopening of schools," stated the Education Ministry.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Secretary, School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal held a meeting with Education Secretaries of states and Union Territories via video conferencing on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines on school safety and vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools were discussed.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Update: Rainfall Till August 9% Less Than Normal, Likely To Be Above Normal in September.

During the discussion, the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), advised all the states and UTs to get the first dose of vaccination completed for all the teaching and non-teaching staff during the month of September 2021 and those teaching and non-teaching staff who have already received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be followed up firmly for the second dose.

Department of School Education and Literacy is also obtaining the information on vaccination of teachers on weekly basis from states and UTs through the tracker. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)