Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday participated in a mass plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

While speaking to ANI, Pradhan stated that the plantation of trees under this initiative increased hope for nature, fulfilled the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and was also a significant step towards making India a net-zero country by 2070.

Also Read | West Bengal: Woman Accuses Padma Shri Awardee Kartik Maharaj of Rape and Forced Abortion, Monk Dismisses Allegations As Conspiracy.

He further stated that various schools, colleges, organisations and administrative offices came to turn the initiative into a movement.

"On that occasion, planting trees in Sambalpur, increasing the hope for nature, fulfilling the SDG goals, and making India a net-zero country by 2070, is a significant step in that direction... Today, the Forest Department and the District Administration have brought together numerous schools, colleges, women's organisations, professional organisations, temple committees, youth organisations, and various administrative offices to turn 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' into a mass movement. I am thrilled..." Pradhan said, speaking to reporters here.

Also Read | 32-Hour Traffic Jam on Indore-Dewas Road: 3 Die As Massive Traffic Snarl Chokes Highway in Madhya Pradesh With Over 4,000 Vehicles Trapped in 8-Kilometre-Long Stretch.

Earlier, on June 27, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, participated in the celebrations of Rath Yatra and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "The first ritual of the Jagannath Yatra has been completed. All three siblings have reached the chariots... I am satisfied with the arrangements made by the state government..."

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Pradhan and Shekhawat visited and appreciated the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Puri, developed by the Odisha Police in collaboration with the homegrown startup IG Drones.

The ICCC has been pivotal in ensuring safety and efficiency during the world-famous Rath Yatra, marking a significant milestone in modernised crowd and security management with 500 CCTVs, drones, anti-drone systems, and AI analytics.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri to witness the grand spectacle, chanting hymns as the sweeping ritual marked the start of the deities' annual nine-day sojourn.

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, as thousands of devotees began pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)