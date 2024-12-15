New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday questioned the 46-year closure of a historic temple in Sambhal and the lack of justice for victims of alleged violence during that time, accusing previous governments of neglecting faith and heritage.

Referring to Sambhal, he asked, "Did the administration suddenly build such an ancient temple overnight in Sambhal? Did Lord Hanuman's centuries-old idol appear overnight? Did the ancient jyotirlinga just emerge out of nowhere? Was this not a matter of faith? Why have the culprits responsible for the massacre in Sambhal 46 years ago not been punished to date? Why is there no discussion about the innocent lives lost back then? What was the fault of those who were brutally killed in Sambhal 46 years ago?"

Also Read | Maharashtra: Opposition MVA Alliance To Boycott Customary Tea Meet Convened by CM Devendra Fadnavis, Cites Rising Farmers' Distress, Atrocities Against Dalits.

Adityanath further questioned, "What if the Ayodhya verdict on the Ram temple had not been delivered? What if the Ram temple had not been built? Would an international airport have been established in Ayodhya? Would the streets of Ayodhya have been developed into four-lane roads? Would Ayodhya have been connected with a double railway line? Would Ayodhya have achieved such excellent connectivity?"

The Chief Minister added that Ayodhya's residents and visiting devotees are now happy and grateful for the transformation. However, he accused certain groups of mourning these changes. According to him, these groups had inserted the word "secular" into the Constitution, undermining its essence.

Also Read | 'Tandav by Varun Dhawan': 'Baby John' Actor Trolled After Calling Home Minister Amit Shah 'Desh Ke Hanuman'.

"They are troubled by the transformation of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the construction of the Ram temple, and the divine grandeur of Ayodhya. Their grievance is that despite ruling for decades, they accomplished nothing. Instead of introspecting, they blame our success for their own failures," he remarked.

The comments followed the discovery and reopening of a 400-year-old Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple in Sambhal, which had been closed since 1978. The temple was uncovered during an inspection related to encroachment and electricity theft. Officials have announced plans to restore the temple to its original structure.

The Chief Minister's remarks sparked strong reactions from opposition leaders.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq criticised the statement, saying, "These kinds of remarks are being made to divert attention from issues like unemployment and inflation... The public wants development, and the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in the state."

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also condemned the remarks, stating, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in a very tough competition. There is a very tough competition going on with 'Gujarat wale bhaiya'... Either you are with the Constitution or with this kind of hate-mongering language."

Meanwhile, the reopening of the temple has drawn significant attention, with authorities now prioritising its restoration and security.

UP Police personnel have reportedly been deployed outside the temple. Sources said the temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made.

Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed on the premises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)