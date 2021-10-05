New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has told the Election Commission that it did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities during Financial Year 2020-21.

The Representation of the People Act stipulates that parties submit an annual report of contributions of over Rs 20,000 received from individual donors and entities.

In its report to the Election Commission, the BSP said it received "nil" contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 during 2020-21.

The BSP's statement is in line with its stated claim that it only gets funds from people with small earnings. The Mayawati-led party has maintained this stand for the past several years.

While the party had submitted the report to the EC on September 9, it was put in the public domain by the poll panel on Tuesday.

The BSP is a recognised national party.

