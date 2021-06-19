By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that he has received difference of opinion from experts over CBI seeking prosecution sanction from him against some sitting and former MPs in the Narada case and the matter has been sent for further legal opinion.

"The Narada matter is pending before me and I have sought the opinion of experts. I have received differences of opinion from the experts. Due to this, no decision can be taken on the members unless they are properly examined," Om Birla said here.

He said the matter is being examined by the Law Department.

CBI has sought sanction to prosecute former MP Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamul MPs Prasun Banerjee, Saugata Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Narada case.

CBI officials said that it is mandatory to get the prosecution sanction from the Lok Sabha Speaker for any chargesheet to be filed against MP and also in case of former MPs if the allegations pertain to period when he was member of the House. (ANI)

