Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): As the INDIA bloc is struggling over the seat-sharing talks, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that it is difficult for the mega alliance to arrive at a conclusion on seat-sharing.

"The INDIA bloc has not yet arrived at a conclusion. It is difficult for them to do so," Chautala told ANI.

The INDIA bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges, including finalising seat-sharing arrangements and, most importantly, deciding on a PM face, while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid out in 2023 to secure victory in general elections.

Within the mega alliance, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) have been firm in their demand for a certain number of seats in their respective states.

Meanwhile, the allocation of seats has become pivotal for Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

Earlier today, the Congress held a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi amid the tussle over seat-sharing.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj affirmed that the seats are being finalised within the alliance.

"There is a positivity among the parties of the INDIA bloc. The seats are being finalised. if there are multiple parties, there will be problems for sure. But it can be resolved. Soon, the parties of the alliance will be seen on a common platform," Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala also spoke on the preparations of the BJP-JJP alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have started preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The organisation will be further expanded," he said.

With a few months remaining for the Lok Sabha polls, the parties have started preparing for the same. (ANI)

