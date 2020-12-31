New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Jul 1:

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection.

Jul 2:

New Delhi: In the midst of India's tense border standoff with China, the defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of 33 frontline fighter jets, a number of missile systems and other military hardware at a cost of Rs 38,900 crore to bolster the combat capability of the armed forces, officials said.

Jul 3:

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the country's total figure to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Jul 4:New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally neared 6.5 lakh cases on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 22,771 new infections, even as the recovery rate further improved to 60.81 per cent.

Jul 5:

New Delhi: India surpassed Russia as the third worst-hit country by COVID-19 after its case tally crossed 6.9 lakh on Sunday, according to statistics aggregator Worldometer, with several states recording their highest single-day spike.

Jul 6:

New Delhi: With another big single-day jump in coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the seven lakh-mark on Monday, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh.

Jul 7:

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students amid the COVID-19 crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

Jul 8:

New Delhi: India on Wednesday called as "farce" Pakistan's claim that Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a review petition against his sentence handed down by an army court in April 2017 and said he has clearly been "coerced" to forego his rights.

Jul 9:

Bhopal/Lucknow: Alleged gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur.

Jul 10:

Kanpur (UP): Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city.

Jul 11: Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolation ward of a city hospital.

Jul 12:

Jaipur/New Delhi: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

Jul 13:

New Delhi: The number of students scoring over 95 per cent in class 12 exam this year is more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Jul 14:

Jaipur/New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president and sacking two loyalists from the state Cabinet.

Jul 15:

New Delhi: Girls outshone boys yet again in class 10 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, recording a pass percentage of 91.46.

Jul 16:

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states, even as the Centre said active cases now constituted one-third of the total infections.

Jul 17:

Chandigarh: The human trial of Bharat Biotech's anti-COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin began at Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

Jul 18:Keran (North Kashmir): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited a sensitive forward post at a height of over 12,000 feet along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's volatile Keran sector that has been witnessing frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army and cross-border infiltration bids by terrorists.

Jul 19:

New Delhi: The first set of 12 private trains will be introduced in 2023, followed by 45 more in the next fiscal, according to an initial timeline drawn by the railways which plans to roll out all 151 such train services by 2027, officials said.

Jul 20:

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recovered patients increased to over seven lakh, according to Union health ministry data.

Jul 21:

Srinagar: The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday decided to cancel this year's pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in the wake of the closure of religious places in Jammu and Kashmir due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jul 22:

New Delhi: Experts hailed the Department of Atomic Energy for mastering an unfamiliar pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) technology and building the 700 MWe Kakrapar nuclear power reactor unit-three in Gujarat that attained criticality on Wednesday.

Jul 23:

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing order on a plea of sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court.

Jul 24:

New Delhi: For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Jul 25:

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday charged former JNU student Sharjeel Imam with sedition before a court here for allegedly inciting people to indulge in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Jul 26:

Jaipur/New Delhi: Scrambling to save the Rajasthan government, the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet has sent the governor a revised proposal for an assembly session on July 31 as the Congress backs its leader with a digital campaign and plans for nationwide protests to ramp up the pressure.

Jul 27:

New Delhi: With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Jul 28: Patna: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case has taken a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members, for abetment to suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Jul 29:

Ambala: India on Wednesday received its first batch of new multi-role fighter aircraft in two decades with the arrival of five Rafale jets, giving the country's air power a strategic edge in the midst of a bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh and frayed ties with Pakistan.

Jul 30:

New Delhi: Diesel price in the national capital was on Thursday cut by Rs 8.36 per litre after the state government rolled back a VAT hike that had made the fuel uncompetitive in comparison to adjoining cities such as Gurgaon and NOIDA.

Jul 31:

New Delhi: With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data. PTI

