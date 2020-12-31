New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Mar 1:

New Delhi: A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in affected areas was peaceful but tense on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar and heavy police deployment continued.

Mar 2:

New Delhi: Nearly 1,300 people have been arrested or detained so far in connection with last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi where 98 per cent of the students appeared for board exams in the affected areas on Monday amid tight security.

Mar 3:

New Delhi/Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic as six people in India were confirmed to be infected by coronavirus, including an Italian couple in Rajasthan, while the government banned visitors from four countries hit by the potentially deadly virus.

Mar 4:

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29, including 16 Italians touring through Rajasthan, the government said on Wednesday, adding all international passengers will now be screened at airports, amid growing concern over the spread of the respiratory infection.

Mar 5:

New Delhi: As the new coronavirus fear gripped Delhi, authorities on Thursday ordered immediate closure of primary schools until March 31 and launched efforts to trace people who came in contact with the Paytm employee tested positive for the virus.

Mar 6:

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money-laundering probe against him and others, officials said.

Mar 7:

Chennai: Dubbed as one of the tallest leaders of the Dravidian movement, veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan, a close confidant of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi died here on Saturday following a brief illness, the party said.

Mar 8:

Mumbai: Rana Kapoor, the founder of crisis-ridden Yes Bank, was arrested by the ED on Sunday under money-laundering charges after over 20 hours of questioning and remanded to its custody till March 11, a day after the CBI booked him for allegedly receiving kickbacks of Rs 600 crore in form of loans to a company held by his three daughters.

Mar 9:

Bhopal: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.

Mar 10:

New Delhi/Bhopal: In a massive setback for the Congress, its prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and in a coordinated rebellion on Tuesday 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Mar 11:

New Delhi: India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Mar 12:

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India rose to 74 on Thursday after 14 fresh cases were reported from several states, including nine from Maharahtra, Union health ministry said, as the Delhi government declared COVID-19 an epidemic and announced shutting down of schools, colleges and cinema halls till March 31.

Mar 13:

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor for allegedly obtaining Rs 307 crore bribe in the purchase of a Lutyen's zone bungalow from a realty firm to go easy on around Rs 1,900 crore bank loans to the seller's group companies, officials said on Friday.

Mar 14:

Mumbai: Yes Bank reported on Saturday a staggering Rs 18,654-crore loss for the December quarter due to higher recognition of dud assets on the books, and an erosion of capital buffers to the brink.

Mar 15:

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest followed by Kerala, while over 450 stranded Indians were flown back from Italy and Iran, the two worst-affected countries after China, and quarantined.

Mar 16:

New Delhi/Mumbai: The ED has summoned top corporate honchos, including Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and Indiabulls chairman Sameer Gehlaut, to appear before it for questioning this week in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.

Mar 17: New Delhi: Holding there can't be "101 excuses" to deny women in the military equal rights, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for granting permanent commission to women officers in the Navy and asked the Centre to work out the modalities in three months.

Mar 18:

New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh were among 37 candidates elected unopposed on Wednesday to Rajya Sabha as the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended.

Mar 19:

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank has opened an emergency line of credit of around Rs 60,000 crore to Yes Bank to meet any liquidity crisis in paying back its depositors as the bank resumes normal operations from Thursday.

Mar 20:

New Delhi: Four men convicted of gang-raping and murdering a young Delhi woman, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, were hanged in pre-dawn darkness Friday, finally delivering hard-won justice to her family and to a nation outraged by the brutality of the crime on a winter night more than seven years ago.

Mar 21:

New Delhi: Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 315 Saturday after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

Mar 22:

New Delhi/Mumbai: Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps.

Mar 23:

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services as "execution" of the prohibitory orders in the city was "not up to the mark today".

Mar 24: New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus shortly after which the Centre said all road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

Mar 25:

New Delhi/Shimla: Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 600 on Wednesday as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with the Army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds in their chain of hospitals for isolation and treatment of people affected by COVID-19.

Mar 26:

New Delhi: The powerful G-20 grouping on Thursday decided to inject over USD 5 trillion into the global economy to counter economic disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mar 27:

New Delhi: The RBI on Friday announced its steepest interest rate cut in more than 11 years in a bid to counter the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government stepped up efforts to battle the fast-spreading virus, amid warnings from health experts that there could be a risk of community transmission if people violated the lockdown.

Mar 28:

Delhi-Ghaziabad Border: Chaos, confusion and a stampede-like situation prevailed at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border as thousands of migrant workers fought amongst themselves to get seats on the limited number of buses the Uttar Pradesh administration operated on Saturday to ferry them to the hinterlands.

Mar 29:

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday, even as the central govt ordered sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers.

Mar 30:

New Delhi: Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West while over 200 people have been kept in isolation in hospitals after several people who took part in a religious congregation there earlier this month showed symptoms of coronavirus, officials said.

Mar 31:

New Delhi: Seeking to ease hardships faced by people during the ongoing lockdown, several banks on Tuesday initiated steps to effect the RBI-suggested moratorium on loans taken by their customers and e-retailers began deliveries, but job losses and pay cuts continued to haunt many even as authorities promised special facilities, including for migrant labourers. PTi

