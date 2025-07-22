New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A man accused in a case of duping a 91-year-old Delhi-based cardiologist of Rs 3.42 crore on the pretext of digital arrest has been granted bail by the court on Monday. The accused is linked to a cheating involving Rs 1 crore, while the FIR pertains to the larger amount of Rs 3.42 crore.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laller of the Patiala House Court on Monday granted bail to accused Amit Sharma after considering the fact that the charge sheet has been filed and the co-accused has been enlarged on bail.

The court also noted that the amount of Rs. 1 crore, which was cheated, has been returned to the complainant. The total amount cheated was deposited into different bank accounts.

It was observed by the court, "Critically, as stated by the Investigating Officer during proceedings, examination of the applicant's WhatsApp chats reveals mention of the present DBS Bank account, with no connections to other cyber fraud cases. This limits the applicant's apparent involvement to the instant transaction."

"Further, the cheated amount of Rs. 1,00,00,000 linked to this accused was frozen and refunded to the complainant, mitigating financial prejudice," ASJ Singh observed in the order passed on July 21.

While granting bail to accused Amit Sharma, the court further noted that co-accused Hari Swargiary, facing similar allegations of an intermediary role in credential sharing, had been granted bail by this Court on 10.07.2025, based on the lack of beneficiary status and the completion of the investigation.

The counsel for the accused, Amit Sharma, submitted that the accused has been in custody since 17 April 2025, the charge sheet has been filed, and no further recovery is pending.

Advocate Amit Kumar, counsel for the accused, contended that the applicant is not a beneficiary of the cheated amount, which has been secured and refunded to the complainant. He relied on the fact that co-accused Hari Swargiary, who was granted bail by this Court on 10.07.2025.

On the other hand, Delhi police opposed the bail plea. The Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) argued that the accused played a pivotal role in supplying bank account credentials to the co-accused for a commission, thereby facilitating the fraud of Rs. 3.42 crores against a 91-year-old complainant.

The Prosecution also highlighted the risk of absconding, given the applicant's changed addresses, and the need to trace masterminds and accomplices. (ANI)

