Mumbai, January 21: Amazon has expanded its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of the Alexa-powered Echo Show 11 and fourth-generation Echo Show 8. The smart displays were officially launched in India on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, following their global debut. Both devices feature edge-to-edge glass displays and are designed to deliver a more intuitive smart home experience through Amazon’s new Omnisense custom sensor platform.

Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 Design and Display Features

The Echo Show 11 comes with an 11-inch display, while the Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch edge-to-edge glass HD display with touch controls. The refreshed design offers slimmer bezels and a more modern look, enhancing usability for video streaming, smart home controls, recipes and video calls. Amazon To Create 1 Million Jobs in India by 2030, Announces to Invest USD 35 Billion To Boost AI-Driven Digitisation and Exports.

Performance and Omnisense Ambient AI Sensor

Both Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 run on Amazon’s AZ3 Pro chipset and are equipped with Omnisense, a new ambient AI sensor system. The sensor platform uses multiple inputs, including a 13MP camera with auto-framing and noise reduction, audio signals, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, an accelerometer and Wi-Fi CSI. This enables features such as the automatic adjustment of compatible smart lights and devices via the Alexa app, based on environmental cues.

Audio Features and Smart Home Capabilities

The new Echo Show devices feature front-firing stereo speakers paired with a custom woofer, delivering spatial audio with clear vocals and enhanced bass. The full-range drivers are positioned beneath the display and are designed to project sound forwards. Users can monitor their homes using the Drop In feature and view up to four live feeds by pairing compatible security cameras and video doorbells directly on the device screen.

Alexa+ Compatibility and Privacy Controls

Amazon has confirmed that both Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 will be compatible with Alexa+, whenever the generative AI-powered assistant becomes available in India. Privacy features include a microphone on and off button, on-device and in-app camera controls, and the ability to view and delete voice recordings through the Alexa app. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Reportedly Plans Biggest Job Cuts in Company History; To Lay Off 30,000 Corporate Employees.

Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 Price in India and Availability

The Echo Show 11 is priced at INR 26,999, while the Echo Show 8, fourth generation, is available for INR 23,999. Both models are offered in Graphite and Glacier White colour options. Customers can purchase the devices via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline retail partners including Reliance Digital and Croma.

