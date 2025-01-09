Mahakumbh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Realizing the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a safe, well-organized, and grand Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police has established ten state-of-the-art digital 'Khoya- Paya Kendra's across the Mahakumbh area to ensure safety and convenience of millions of devotees, a press release said on Thursday.

These centers have been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including among others waiting rooms and medical rooms for providing immediate assistance to the devotees. To ensure the comfort of families, a separate refreshment area has been arranged for women and children.

Additionally, all centers have been fitted with 55-inch LED screens connected to a public address system, which will display live updates regarding lost and found persons and items. The centers will also provide essential information on ghat arrangements and routes related to Mahakumbh.

To manage the large influx of devotees, Additional Director General (ADG) Zone Bhanu Bhaskar emphasized that every measure is being taken to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims. Ten computerized 'Khoya- Paya Kendra' have been established across the Mahakumbh area, he added.

The main model center situated at the western end of the Sangam Return Route will be staffed with five employees on regular days and nine during the peak bathing festivals to manage the crowd effectively and ensure smooth operations.

The centers have been designed to ensure maximum efficiency in handling lost persons and items. Key features include:

Lost and found persons' information will be digitally recorded; informers will receive a computerized receipt for reference.

Photos and details of missing persons will be broadcast on 55-inch LED screens for easy identification.All centers are connected through a modern communication network.

Information will also be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to maximize the chances of locating missing persons and lost items. The digital centers will assist in locating missing children, mobile phones, purses, and other belongings. The ten centers are strategically located in the following sectors:

Sector-04: Main Center; Sector-03: Akshayvat Pandal; Sector-03: Sangam Noj; Sector-18: Airavat Dwar; Sector-23: Tent City; Sector-23: Arail Pakka Ghat; Sector-06: Major Ghat; Sector-14: Bada Jhusi Ghat; Sector-17: Sangam Area; Sector-08: Major Bathing Area

To further support pilgrims, Inquiry centers have been set up throughout the fairgrounds. All important information related to the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj City and fair area will be available at these centers:

Police stations, posts, fire stations, hospitals, and key administrative offices; Current status of bus and railway stations, as well as train schedules and routes.

Directions to pilgrimage sites, temples, and historical landmarks; Details of Akharas, Mahamandleshwar camps, Kalpvasi camps, and bathing ghats; Traffic restrictions and diversions within the fairgrounds; Hotel and Dharamshala listings with rates and Voluntary organizations participating in the event.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

