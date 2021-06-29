By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): After a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the incident and termed it as dangerous and shameful.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari, leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly said, "This indicates the worst condition of West Bengal. I have already condemned this act. NHRC did not come by themselves, they have been moved by High Court direction. The incident is dangerous and shameful."

This comes after a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday when it arrived to investigate alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Dilip Ghosh BJP state president also condemned the incident and said that violence has become a culture of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Political violence in West Bengal is not a big deal, even Governor is being attacked here. Central Minister Murlidharan was attacked. Violence has become a culture of TMC. They do not consider law and order and the reason is no one is safe. The attack on the NHRC team is very shameful. This indicates the law and order situation of West Bengal and how people are surviving here."

While speaking about the incident, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said, "This is reflective of the type of politics which we are witnessing from TMC. NHRC has gone there in response to court instructions and now they are being attacked. Nothing is safe in West Bengal. This is the law of jungle that has been prevailing in West Bengal."

"The state has witnessed a lot of violence and a lot of destruction of property and created homelessness. More than about 300 people were driven out of their houses and we have given a list to NHRC to investigate," he added.

Condemning the incident, Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA and President BJP Mahila Morcha West Bengal said, "People of India should know what is happening in West Bengal because our chief minister says BJP is lying and today when NHRC teams visited, they have been attacked and killed. What could be more shameful than this?" (ANI)

