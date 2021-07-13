New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that making remarks that are not in conformity with the party line and speaking against the party would invite disciplinary action.

Ghosh on Monday met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi and apprised him about the political developments in the state.

"Some people have gone from the party. I apprised Naddaji of matters relating to the party in Bengal. If some people talk without thinking, it creates a bad impression in the minds of the workers," Ghosh told ANI.

"The matters should be discussed within the party forums. Airing differences outside the party forums is beyond discipline. First of all, if a person does not know (this), he is being told about it. And if someone deliberately talks against the party, there is a system of action against him," Ghosh said.

The remarks come in the wake of some leaders airing their views publicly. BJP MP Soumitra Khan had recently made remarks against the manner of working of party leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Babul Supriyo had also commented on remarks made by Ghosh pertaining to his resignation from the union council of ministers last week.

Answering a query relating to reports that Supriyo had started following TMC's Twitter handle, Ghosh said the party does not run on Twitter.

Answering a query on Suvendu Adhikari, he said, "TMC is targeting him. They are trying to harass him because he is with BJP," Ghosh said. (ANI)

