New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Delhi government's Dilli Ki Yogshala scheme will be discontinued from Tuesday since Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to give a go-ahead to it, according to officials.

Sources at the LG's office, however, said they have not received any file on the continuation of the programme. They said even earlier, they had not received any file and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had only written a letter demanding that the programme be continued.

"How can we consider a letter as a proposal?" one of the sources asked.

Sources in the city government, however, claimed that the LG has not approved the extension of the Dilli Ki Yogshala programme after October 31.

The board of governors of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), which runs the programme, had given its nod to the continuation of the scheme at its meeting held last week.

"The 'Dilli ki Yogshala' classes have been discontinued from tomorrow i.e. 1.11.22 via a government order. In the BOG meeting of DPSRU decision to continue the classes was taken, however Hon. LG has not given permission yet. We will keep you informed upon further information," said a tweet from the official Twitter page of Dilli Ki Yogshala.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had met Saxena on Friday and urged him to ensure that the AAP government's flagship scheme is allowed to continue.

After his meeting with the LG, Sisodia had said the former had promised that the related documents would be looked into and nothing wrong would be allowed to happen.

Tagging the tweet on the closure of the programme on Monday, Sisodia alleged in a tweet in Hindi: "The board of the university wants that the yogshala should continue for the common people of Delhi, the government has also given the budget but still, an order has been issued to close the 'Yogshala of Delhi' by intimidating officers. For now, 590 yoga classes in Delhi's parks will be closed from tomorrow."

Sisodia had sought an explanation from the principal secretary, training and technical education last week, alleging that she was trying to discontinue the scheme.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "conspiring" to shut the Dilli ki Yogshala programme by putting pressure on officials.

He had also said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given his nod for the continuation of the programme and sent the file to the LG for approval.

The AAP government launched the programme last year to provide yoga instructors to the citizens of Delhi for free. Under the programme, nearly 590 yoga classes with more than 17,000 beneficiaries were being conducted across the national capital on a daily basis.

