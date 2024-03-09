New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Centre has signed an MoU with SignAble Communications to enhance communication and accessibility for individuals with speech and hearing disabilities.

According to a statement issued by the Department of People with Disabilities, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a pivotal step toward improving support systems for 'Divyangjan' with speech and hearing impairments.

One of the primary objectives of this collaboration is the establishment of a centrally-maintained, user-friendly short-code helpline. This initiative addresses the challenge of various departmental organisations operating disparate helplines, causing confusion and inefficiency in accessing services, the statement said.

Department of People with Disabilities Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said the collaboration underscores its commitment to fostering inclusivity and accessibility for all individuals, including those with speech and hearing disabilities.

"By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, we aim to create a more inclusive society where every person has equal access to essential services and support," he said.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has also inked an MoU with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India.

The MoU, spearheaded by Aggarwal, was formalised to equip people with disabilities with the necessary skills for various job roles within the electronics sector.

