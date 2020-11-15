Basti (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two policemen, including an SHO, were suspended for laxity in a case involving the disappearance and death of a girl here, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The girl had gone missing on November 10 and her body was found on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said the girl's body was found in the fields near her home.

He said the girl's family had lodged a complaint regarding her disappearance on Thursday.

"The incident seems to be of serious nature. Information was given to the police station but the SHO did not take it seriously. The SHO, along with another cop, has been suspended. Three teams have been formed to crack the case," the SP said.

He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

