Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the state government to disburse the money under the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence scheme to students selected for the scholarship.

He said owing to the non-allotment of the money, the students selected for this scheme were facing hardships.

"The Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence scheme, started by our government to provide free education to 500 children abroad, is stuck in the new government. Due to this, children studying abroad are facing problems. 346 students are not getting scholarships despite selection in the scheme," Gehlot posted on X.

The scheme, launched in 2021, covers 100% of fees and provides for the living expenses of students securing admissions at the top 150 universities in the world on a merit basis.

On February 15, Gehlot wrote to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, seeking his intervention in the matter.

"When the students who came to meet me earlier gave me this information, I wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma in this regard. Now again the students and their families have come together to say that even after more than a week has passed, they have not received the scholarship," Gehlot said in his post.

"I would like to again request Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal ji that the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship should be given to the students without any delay because the students who have already reached there are facing a lot of problems. If the scholarship is not received even after the stipulated time, both the education and career of these children will be affected," he added. (ANI)

