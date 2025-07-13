Patna (Bihar) [India], July 12 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that discussions are being held on seat sharing among the parties in the Mahagathbandhan.

He shared a post on his official 'X' handle informing about the coordination committee and various sub-committees meeting of the INDIA bloc.

Also Read | Balasore Student Self-Immolation Case: Girl Student Sets Herself on Fire Over Harassment by Professor, Principal Suspended in Odisha; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"Today, in the meeting of the coordination committee and various sub-committees of the India Alliance, meaningful and positive discussions took place on various election-related topics," he said.

He also reacted to reports of Union Minister Chirag Paswan receiving death threat and said he should tell PM Narendra Modi that "jungle raaj" has come in Bihar.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bandh on July 14: Bars and Permit Rooms To Remain Shut As Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association Calls for Strike Over Tax Hike, Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

"Jaa ke Pradhan Mantri se boliye ki Jungle Raj aa gaya hai. (Go and tell the PM that there is jungle raj in Bihar)", Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

"Discussions (for seat sharing) are underway," he said, answering a query.

Bihar will face assembly polls later this year.

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan received a death threat on social media, his party spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said on Friday.

Bhatt also filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Patna in the matter.

As per the written complaint, the death threat was issued by an Instagram user under the name 'Tiger Meraj Idisi'.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the state's law and order situation, following the killing of businessman Vikram Jha in Patna.

Jha was shot by an unidentified person in the Ram Krishna Nagar area and died while being taken to the hospital.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Murder of businessman Vikram Jha by shooting in Patna! DK Tax transfer industry is the main reason for the chaotic situation in the state. Why is the unconscious Chief Minister silent? Who is responsible for the hundreds of murders happening daily? Bhrasta (corrupt) Bhoonja Party, answer."

According to police, Jha was shot by a person who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Jha, originally from Darbhanga district, had been living in Patna for a year and ran a grocery store. He lived with his family on the first floor of the same

"Vikram Jha, a resident under PS Ram Krishna Nagar limits, was shot at some time ago. When he was being taken to the hospital, he died. As soon as we received the information, the DSP and I arrived at the crime scene. On analysing the CCTV footage, we found that the deceased owned a grocery store, and a person came on a motorbike and shot him. There seems to be no evidence of robbery in the store," SP Patna East Parichay Kumar told the media. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)