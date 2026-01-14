Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph on Wednesday said that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Kerala on January 19, during which the party will hold a major programme in Kochi to mark its performance in the recent local body elections.

Speaking to ANI, Sunny Joseph said the event would bring together all elected representatives and candidates who contested the local body polls.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Popular Singer Drowned Near Lazarus Island After Declining Life Jacket, Was Intoxicated, Singapore Police Tell Coroner's Court.

"Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Kerala on the 19th. We will be celebrating our mass victory in the local body elections. All the elected members and the candidates who contested will assemble in Kochi. Rahul Gandhi will address them. We are hopeful that he will give us a more enthusiastic approach towards the Assembly elections," he said.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi visited Gudalur in Tamil Nadu to address the gathering of students and teachers at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the St. Thomas English High School.

Also Read | ‘No Infosys Employee Detained or Deported by US Authorities’, Says CEO Salil Parekh, Denies Viral Social Media Claims.

He asked schools to turn information in the age of artificial intelligence into knowledge and wisdom.

He said, "We hear about the IT revolution, AI and data every day, and we hear that this is the information age where information is freely available and accessible. But the job of a school like this is to create people who are able to look at information, turn that information into knowledge and even more importantly, behave with wisdom."

Meanwhile, on the Kerala High Court's decision to order a probe into the alleged sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' at Sabarimala, Sunny Joseph welcomed the decision and stated that the court's intervention was necessary to bring several such incidents to light.

"That is quite welcome. Without the High Court's intervention, many incidents that have taken place would not have been made public. High Court's intervention is welcome," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)