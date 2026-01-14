Mumbai, January 14: Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh on Wednesday denied claims that any Infosys employee was detained or deported by US authorities, responding to a viral post on social media that created widespread concern. Speaking during the company’s Q3 earnings conference, Parekh clarified that no Infosys employee has been apprehended by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He said that a few months ago, one employee was denied entry into the US and was sent back to India, but there was no detention or deportation involved.

Parekh dismissed reports suggesting otherwise and said the claims circulating online were incorrect. The clarification came after a post on X, shared on January 13 by a user named Chetan Anantharamu, went viral. The post alleged that a Mysuru-based Infosys employee working on an on-site project in the US was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and given just two hours to decide whether to return to India or go to jail. The post further claimed that the employee was escorted by agents during his travel back to India and faced public humiliation during flights via Frankfurt and later to Bengaluru. Infosys and AWS Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI.

The viral post also claimed that Infosys lawyers were present at the Bengaluru airport to receive the employee and that the company planned to take legal action against US authorities. However, Infosys has categorically denied these claims, with Parekh stating that no such incident of detention has taken place in recent times. Infosys’ voluntary attrition rate declined to 12.3 per cent in the December quarter of FY26, compared with 13.7 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Infosys Mysuru Layoffs: Narayan Murthy’s IT Firm Alleged To Have Designed Assessment Tests To Fail Trainees, Here’s What Company Says.

Heard a wild wild story tdy of an Infy employee from Mysuru who was on-site for a project in US. Was picked up by ICE agents, given 2 hours to pack up from his home, given 2 choices. Either go to jail or get deported. Once that chap chose to return back to India, was escorted by… — Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) January 13, 2026

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the attrition rate also fell by 2 per cent in Q3 compared to Q2 of the current fiscal. The company’s headcount increased during the quarter. Infosys had a total workforce of 3,37,034 employees as of December 31, 2025, up from 3,31,991 employees at the end of September 2025 -- reflecting a net addition of 5,043 employees. On a year-on-year basis, the company added 13,655 employees, taking its total headcount from 3,23,379 in December 2024 to 3,37,034 in December 2025.

