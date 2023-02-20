Ludhiana (Punjab), Feb 20 (PTI) Dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Balwinder Singh Sekhon was arrested on Monday for contempt of court for circulating malicious, libelous and derogatory videos on judicial proceedings, following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed the arrest of Sekhon, the dismissed officer of the Punjab Police, and said he had used derogatory language against the judiciary and uploaded such contents on social media. The high court took suo motu cognizance of the matter.

In its order, a bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan stated, "We are of the considered opinion that things have come to such a point that we are constrained to issue this notice reaching a view that respondent Nos. 6 (Sekhon) and 7 (legal expert Pardeep Sharma) have committed criminal contempt in the presence of the Court and are guilty of contempt of Court in its presence and they need to be detained in custody before pending determination of the charge."

"...Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana shall ensure the arrest of respondent Nos. 6 and 7 forthwith keeping in view the provisions of Section 14(4) of the Act and send them to judicial custody," said the order.

The order said that Sekhon had been circulating malicious, libelous and derogatory videos pertaining to judicial proceedings conducted by the judges of this court.

The high court also directed Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to "remove/block /restrict/disable access on a global basis to all such videos/web links/URLs which have been uploaded from I.P. addresses pertaining to Balwinder Singh Sekhon and Pardeep Sharma pertaining to court proceedings.”

Sekhon was dismissed from service in 2021. He was suspended in 2019 for his derogatory remarks against the state government.

