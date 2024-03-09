India News | Disqualified MLAs Being Moved Like They Are Being Shepherded, Says Himachal CM

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Firing a fresh salvo at the six disqualified Congress MLAs, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said they are being driven from one place to other like a shepherd herds a flock.

Agency News PTI| Mar 09, 2024 09:50 PM IST
India News | Disqualified MLAs Being Moved Like They Are Being Shepherded, Says Himachal CM

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Firing a fresh salvo at the six disqualified Congress MLAs, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said they are being driven from one place to other like a shepherd herds a flock.

Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who voted against party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections, along with three Independent lawmakers, have shifted to a hotel in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand amid an ongoing rebellion against Sukhu.

Addressing a public meeting at in Mandi, Sukhu said the BJP is shepherding the six disqualified Congress MLAs, who betrayed the party, from one place to another, according to a statement.

He also asked why the BJP kept the rebels MLAs in a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula before flying them to Dehradun in a chartered plane and lodging them in a seven-star hotel in Rishikesh.

"These MLAs breached the trust of the people of their constituencies and the party by not listening to the call of conscience," he said.

"These MLAs breached the trust of the people of their constituencies and the party by not listening to the call of conscience," he said.

Sukhu added that the public will teach a lesson to those who tried to hatch a conspiracy and asserted that his government will complete its full tenure.

Sukhu said he came from an ordinary background and became the chief minister by fighting for the rights of the people.

The post of the chief minister belongs to a common man and not to someone who wants the chair for power and enjoyment and uses money to snatch it, he added.

Two BJP MLAs Vikram Thakur and Trilok Jamwal from Himachal Pradesh were accompanying the rebel Congress legislators, who arrived in Rishikesh from Haryana's Panchkula by a chartered flight late on Friday and checked into Hotel Taj.

Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhuttu, Ravindra Thakur and Chaitanya Sharma have been disqualified for defying the party whip on the state budget.

They have approached the Supreme Court for relief in the matter.

Three Independent MLAs Hoshiar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma were also with them when they arrived.

Earlier, Sukhu offered obeisance at the Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple and participated in the traditional Shobha Yatra Jaleb.

He announced a 10 per cent increase in the 'nazarana (honorarium)' of the deities and a similar hike for the 'bajantris (traditional instrumentalists)'.

He also inaugurated an exhibition organised by various departments, boards and corporations at Paddal ground and released a souvenir published by the fair committee on Shivratri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

