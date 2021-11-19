Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): A priest on Friday reached the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra with a request to bandage the broken arm of an idol of Lord Krishna.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar Agrawal, the Chief Medical Superintendent at the district hospital said, "A priest, Lekh Singh had come with an idol of Lord Krishna with a broken arm and was crying to get it treated."

"He insisted the hospital staff to bandage the idol's hand as he told that it is a matter of faith," Agrawal said. (ANI)

