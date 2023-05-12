Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday convened a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the celebration of Mela Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla Ganderbal and other districts including Kulgam, Anantnag and Kupwara, informed an official release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara and Anantnag, the Director of Health Services, Kashmir, officers of FCS&CA, KPDCL, Tourism, Transport, PHE, Fire and Emergency Services, SMC, SRTC, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Police besides representatives of Jagti Tenement Committee/Soan Kashmir Front UT J&K and Mata Kheer Bhawani Ji Yatra Welfare Society.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Police Constable Silts Wife With Knife Throat After Quarrel Over Family Issues in Gautami Nagar, Accused on Run.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed officers to ensure cleanliness and proper sanitation at Tulmulla Ganderbal and other locations where thousands of Kashmiri Pandits are expected to visit during the religious event.

He also directed to ensure the availability of drinking water, electricity and transportation facilities to the devotees so they do not face inconvenience during the observance of festivity.

Also Read | Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO.

Besides, he directed SMC to provide mobile toilets to the trust during the period of Mela and also asked concerned agencies for the completion of the renovation and upgradation works at Tulmulla before the start of Mela Kheer Bhawani.

Div Com instructed DC Ganderbal to provide blankets to the management of the temple for devotees besides making arrangements of tents and chairs to facilitate participants of Mela Mata Kheer Bhawani.

During Mela Kheerbhawani, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits visit five famous temples of Tulmulla, Ganderbal; Tikker, Kupwara; Laktipora Aishmuqam, Anantnag and Mata Tripursundri Devsar and Mata Kheerbhawani Manzgam in Kulgam district in Kashmir valley. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)