Srinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday reviewed the process of posting Kashmiri Pandit employees in secured areas in the wake of the recent targeted killing of religious minorities by terrorists.

The official reviewed the status of migrant and Jammu-based employees working in different government departments in the valley and those who got jobs under the prime minister's employment package, a spokesperson said.

Also Read | Kanpur Violence Case: Mastermind Hayat Jaffar Hashmi Along with Three Associates Arrested.

"Pole convened a meeting of deputy commissioners and divisional heads of all civil departments to review the status of transfer of employees of the PM's package, migrants and those from Jammu to safer places in view of the recent attacks," he said.

The officers informed Pole about the progress achieved in addressing the service matters of the PM's package employees, including seniority and couple transfers, the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Gangraped by Husband's Friends in Indore.

Pole stressed on officers to contact every such employee and enquire about their interest of transfer.

He said those who give consent to transfer should be posted at district headquarters or municipal towns or within a radius of three kilometers of municipal towns.

Pole appreciated all district and division officers for the prompt action regarding transfer of the employees to ensure their safety, the spokesman added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)