Diwali 2023: Ludhiana Administration Imposes Time Restrictions on Bursting Firecrackers on Occasion of Diwali, Guruparva and Christmas

Ludhiana, November 7: The Ludhiana administration has issued an advisory allowing the bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, Guruparva and Christmas. According to the orders issued by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, firecrackers can be lit from 8 to 10 pm on Diwali and from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas. Similarly, on the day of Guruparva, firecrackers can be burnt for two hours between 4:00 am to 5:00 am in the morning and 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm at night. The decision is aimed at ensuring that the festivities are carried out in a safe and eco-friendly manner.

As per the orders, there will be a ban on the burning of firecrackers before and after the above-mentioned time. Likewise, there will be a ban on the burning of firecrackers within 100 meters of hospitals, educational institutions, religious institutions and courts. Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government also issued an advisory allowing the bursting of firecrackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali, Chhath, Guruparva, Christmas and New Year. Firecracker Ban: Everyone's Duty to Manage Pollution, Says Supreme Court on Its Order on Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali 2023 Duty to Manage Pollution' on Its Order on Firecrackers

Firecrackers are burst with great pomp and show during the festivals, especially Diwali, but in view of the increasing pollution in the environment, the Housing and Transport Department of Chhattisgarh issued guidelines regarding the burning of firecrackers. In September 2023, the Supreme Court of India rejected a petition by the Firecracker Manufacturers Association to include barium in green crackers. The court upheld the Delhi government's decision to ban all firecrackers ahead of Diwali. The court also reiterated its earlier orders that barium salts must not be used in firecrackers. Firecrackers Ban in India: Directions on Bursting Firecrackers Applicable to All States, Not Just for Delhi-NCR, Clarifies Supreme Court Ahead of Diwali 2023

The court also allowed firecrackers for two hours on Diwali. The loud noises produced by fireworks can cause significant stress and fear in animals. The sudden loud explosions can lead to anxiety, restlessness, increased heart rate, and even panic. Bursting crackers also increase heat, carbon dioxide, and many toxic gases in the atmosphere, which causes a rise in the temperature of the earth and polluted air leading to global warming.

