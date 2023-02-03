New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has prepared a data bank related to demand and supply of water at ward level in every assembly constituency that will help in formulation of a summer action plan, officials said on Friday.

DJB Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj held an important meeting today with the MLAs of several constituencies at the board's headquarters to discuss the action plan for adequate water supply, they said.

The DJB has prepared a data bank related to demand and supply of water at ward level in every assembly constituency. This will help in formulation of the summer action plan for the summer season, officials said.

Information about demand and supply of water has been collected from different colonies in the water data bank.

The water data has identified areas in each assembly segment which require improvement in water supply during summers. Bhardwaj discussed the water data related to respective assemblies of all MLAs present during the meeting, they said.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, Adarsh Nagar MLA Shri Pawan Sharma and Deoli MLA Shri Prakash Jarwal, among other MLAs, were present in the meeting, they said.

More information and suggestions were sought from the MLAs in the meeting regarding water demand and supply, officials said.

"Discussions are being held with MLAs of all assembly constituencies this time because it will help in the preparation of a micro summer action plan in which those areas will be identified at every assembly and ward level where people face water supply shortages during summers," an official statement said.

The statistics of the water data bank were also shared with DJB officials present in the meeting and an action plan was sought from them to solve water supply-related problems at the regional level, it said.

