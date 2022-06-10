New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday appealed to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water in the Yamuna to tide over the water crisis in the capital.

He claimed that Haryana has stopped releasing water from the Tajewala Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district which has reduced the water supply in Delhi by around 100 million gallons a day.

The Yamuna runs eight feet deep in Delhi and the water level has already reduced by 7.5 feet. The drinking water problem in Delhi has aggravated over the last two days, he said.

According to the DJB, the water level in the Wazirabad pond has dipped to 667 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet.

The Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants lift water from the Wazirabad pond, clean it and supply to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capacity of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 1,000 MGD.

Bhardwaj said the water production has dropped below 900 MGD.

