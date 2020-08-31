Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19.

Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital on August 24.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress President, Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sharing the information of his discharge, Suguna Hospital on Monday said, "Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19."

On August 25, the Congress leader himself confirmed the news about his health on Twitter.

Also Read | RBI to Conduct Term Repo Operations for Rs 1 Lakh Crores at Floating Rates in Mid-September to Foster Orderly Market Conditions.

"I had a fever and have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalised and am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious," he had tweeted.

Notably, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier this month tested positive for coronavirus as well. He had later recovered from the virus after treatment but was advised to stay in home quarantine.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, had also recently recovered from the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)