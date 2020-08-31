Bengaluru, August 31: DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress president, recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. The State Congress President had tested positive for coronavirus on August 25 and was hospitalised soon after. Reports informed that the 58-year-old leader got admitted to the hospital after he had symptoms like cough and fever, and had back pain. On getting tested for COVID-19, the reports came out positive.

On Saturday, Shivakumar had tweeted that he was postponing his tour to flood ravaged parts of the state on health grounds. "On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts which was scheduled on August 24 and 25. New itinerary will be released soon," he tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar discharged from Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19: Hospital administration pic.twitter.com/MzRC5m3dnx — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

In Karnataka, a number of politicians, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers BR Sriramulu, ST Somashekar, Anand Singh and CT Ravi, Lok Sabha members, MLAs and MLCs tested positive and recovered from the infection during the last 2 months.

On Sunday, BJP Karnataka state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asyomptomatic. "I underwent COVID-19 test and the reports have come out as positive. Despite being asymptomatic, on the advice of the doctors, I''m getting hospitalised," Kateel tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).